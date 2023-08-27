Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.5 %

XYL stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.17. 973,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,306. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

