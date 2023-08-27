Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $851.82. 2,418,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. The company has a market cap of $351.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $870.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.