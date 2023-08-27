Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,849. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 551.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock worth $259,303,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

