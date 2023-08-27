Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. 638,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.