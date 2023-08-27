Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,705,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

