Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in August

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 561.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CADNF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $9.71 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

