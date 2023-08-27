CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. 9,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from CBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.