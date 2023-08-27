CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCFN remained flat at $40.25 during midday trading on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

