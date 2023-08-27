Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $5.30. Cemtrex shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 45,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

