Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CTUY stock remained flat at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Century Next Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Century Next Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which provides commercial, personal, and online banking services to customers. Its banking deposit products are interest bearing checking accounts, non-interest bearing checking accounts, statement savings, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

