Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
CTUY stock remained flat at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Century Next Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.
Century Next Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Next Financial
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.