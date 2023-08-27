Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $6.02 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00023012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $88.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

