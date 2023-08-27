Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $416.78. 939,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,736. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

