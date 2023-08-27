Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,352. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 106.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

