China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 751.8% in August

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 751.8% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.9255 dividend. This is an increase from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

