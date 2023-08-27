China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

