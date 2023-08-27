Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the July 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

CHYHY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

