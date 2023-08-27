Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

