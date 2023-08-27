Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $208,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $149,585,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.