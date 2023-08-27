Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 15,731,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,318,896. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

