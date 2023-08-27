Citigroup Increases Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $11.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root Price Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Root has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.45. Root had a negative net margin of 68.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Root

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour bought 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,024.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

