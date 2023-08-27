Citigroup Upgrades Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric stock opened at C$17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.00. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 1-year low of C$18.89 and a 1-year high of C$18.95.

Get Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric alerts:

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $0.3081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.