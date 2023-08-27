Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $179.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,575 shares of company stock worth $7,423,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $106.71 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

