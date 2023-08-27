Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $169.98 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.71 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

