CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.
