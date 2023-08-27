CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 15.4 %

About CLS Holdings USA

CLSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 24,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,890. CLS Holdings USA has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.