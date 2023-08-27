CNA Financial Corp Invests $2.80 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,534,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,140. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

