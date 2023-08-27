Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 12,413 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,630. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

