Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 517,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. 7,917,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,970. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

