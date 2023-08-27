Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 757 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,455,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,648. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.