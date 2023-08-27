Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,326. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.