Coastwise Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,560,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,226,676. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
