Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 467 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.09. 785,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.02 and its 200-day moving average is $464.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

