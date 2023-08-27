Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 1,084,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,665. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
