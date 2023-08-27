Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,222. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.