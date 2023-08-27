Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cochlear

Cochlear Stock Up 0.1 %

Cochlear Increases Dividend

CHEOY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.46%.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.