Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

