Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 70.7% in August

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the July 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.