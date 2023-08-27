Comparing Qudian (NYSE:QD) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -121.54% -23.18% -19.99% Qudian 54.05% 1.78% 1.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 4.34 -$186.77 million ($0.46) -4.93 Qudian $83.73 million 6.77 -$52.48 million $0.15 16.27

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.