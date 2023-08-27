Comparing Reply (OTC:RPYTF) & Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reply and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reply N/A N/A N/A Perficient 11.12% 29.42% 12.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reply 0 1 0 0 2.00 Perficient 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings for Reply and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perficient has a consensus target price of $78.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Perficient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Reply.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reply and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reply N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perficient $905.06 million 2.41 $104.39 million $2.86 21.88

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Reply.

Summary

Perficient beats Reply on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reply

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services. The company concepts, designs and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus Reply, a solution for cloud-based Industrial Internet of Thing operations; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard. In addition, the company provides Sonar Reply, a solution for data-driven trend research; TamTamy, an enterprise social network solution for communication, collaboration, and education through social media; Ticuro Reply, a platform solution for the connection of digital healthcare, Lea Reply, platform designed for making supply chains and agile to be connected, and X-RAIS Reply, an artificial intelligence solution to support radiological diagnosis. It serves automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and government, manufacturing, retail, and telco and media industries. Reply S.p.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. The company also provides platform and technology solutions across blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions including product development services, and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, energy and utilities, and life sciences markets. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

