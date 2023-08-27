Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTG

Computer Task Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.29 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.