Conflux (CFX) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $386.39 million and $9.80 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,059.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00250541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00734706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00554480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00060888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00115262 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,221,754 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,170,129,518.843308 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12153086 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,438,797.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

