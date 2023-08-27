Conflux One Day Volume Reaches $18.21 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Conflux has a total market cap of $404.65 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,123.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00250349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00748751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00555438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00061093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00119127 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,294,665 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,170,129,518.843308 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12153086 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,438,797.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

