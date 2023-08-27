Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $160,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

