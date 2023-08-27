ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

NYSE COP opened at $116.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

