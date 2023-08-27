Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

STZ stock opened at $259.49 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

