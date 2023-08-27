Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPA. HSBC lowered their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE CPA opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

