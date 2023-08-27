Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 375,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211,720 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,845 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 121,222 shares of company stock worth $12,066,325 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.45 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

