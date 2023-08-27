Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

