Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AWI opened at $73.65 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.