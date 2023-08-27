Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $493,000 Stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock worth $119,138,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ STER opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

