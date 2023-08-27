Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Immersion by 2,275.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,746 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Immersion by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Immersion by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMMR opened at $7.04 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

